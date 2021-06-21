Texoma Local
Man drowned on Broken Bow lake

By KXII Staff
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a drowning on Broken Bow lake Father’s Day.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say that it happened just after 1, at Eagle Drive, about 10 miles north of Broken Bow.

They say 47-year-old Carlo Lomas Sr. and 18-year-old Carlo Lomas Jr. were swimming in the lake, when Jr. started to struggle.

Troopers say Sr. attempted to rescue Jr. when the two of them went under water.

The two were pulled out to shore, and taken to McCurtain County memorial hospital in Idabel. Sr. later died at the hospital.

Troopers say neither of the men were wearing life jackets.

