OSBI investigating after 2 found dead in Pushmataha Co.

By KXII Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
RATTAN, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a Pushmataha County residence Sunday.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Lee Cole II, 41, and Ashley Cole, 35, were found inside the home located east of Rattan.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office received the call Sunday morning and requested OSBI assistance.

OSBI said the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

No additional details have been released. OSBI says their investigation is active and ongoing.

