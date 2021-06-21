O’Steen steps down at Lone Grove to become HFC at Ada

(KXII) - The Ada Cougars did not waste any time in finding their next head football coach. Turns out, they didn’t have to go too far to find him as well.

Ada has tabbed Lone Grove head coach Brad O’Steen to take over the Cougars. He will also be the assistant athletic director. The move is pending the official vote that is expected on Thursday.

O’Steen has been at Lone Grove the past three years, where the Longhorns have been an improving program. He has also made stops in Wynnewood and Madill. O’Steen will take over for Chris Berus, who left to become an assistant coach at Edmond North.

