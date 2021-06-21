Sherman hires Beasley to lead volleyball program

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats welcomed their new volleyball coach, with Yolanda Beasley taking over the Lady Cats program.

Beasley comes up from Little Elm, where she was also the volleyball coach and assistant track coach.

”The newness of it all,” Beasley said about taking the position. “Opening up this facility is going to be great. Getting the girls involved with the community, getting the community involved with the schools, it’s going to be a new year.”

