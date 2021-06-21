Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Sherman hires Beasley to lead volleyball program

By KXII Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats welcomed their new volleyball coach, with Yolanda Beasley taking over the Lady Cats program.

Beasley comes up from Little Elm, where she was also the volleyball coach and assistant track coach.

”The newness of it all,” Beasley said about taking the position. “Opening up this facility is going to be great. Getting the girls involved with the community, getting the community involved with the schools, it’s going to be a new year.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Telephone, TX man wins $10,000 after winning A&E "Forged In Fire" TV show
Texoma man wins $10,000 from A&E TV show
A man is dead after he fell off the back of an ATV, and was struck in Choctaw County.
Man struck by ATV, killed in Choctaw County
Anna police are searching for a man who they say punched an officer during a traffic stop, took...
BOLO: Memphis man assaulted Anna police officer
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
Antlers man killed in single vehicle crash
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Ada to hire Brad O'Steen as coach
O’Steen steps down at Lone Grove to become HFC at Ada
Yolanda Beasley introduced as Sherman Volleyball Coach
Yolanda Beasley introduced as Sherman Volleyball Coach
Ada to hire Brad O'Steen as coach
Ada to hire Brad O'Steen as coach
Barry Sanders Nissan Opening/Thoughts on Zeke
Barry Sanders opens Nissan dealership in Ardmore