150 Amazon packages delivered to woman’s house by mistake

By CNN Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - What do you do when you’re swamped with Amazon packages that you were not supposed to receive in the first place?

A woman in New York faced that conundrum after more than 150 boxes of children’s mask brackets that were supposed to be delivered somewhere else showed up at her door.

Jillian Cannan says the first packages arrived earlier this month and they kept coming day after day.

Amazon initially couldn’t figure out what went wrong and told Cannan keep the packages, so she decided to put those brackets to good use.

Cannan owns a creative studio and her business partner is helping her turn some of the brackets into mask kits for the patients at a local children’s hospital.

Cannan is hoping to start putting the kits together this week after she figures out how many will be needed.

Amazon will donate additional supplies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

