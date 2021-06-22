Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells

BELLS, Tex. (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered peacefully to law enforcement.

Law enforcement at the scene tells News 12 the call came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, other people inside the home had left and the man barricaded himself inside the home on S. US Highway 69 south of Bells just north of Savage Road.

Negotiations with the man had been ongoing since about 6 a.m. when the Sherman PD SWAT team arrived.

Just after 10:30 a.m. the man peacefully surrendered to officers.

No injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from this area at this time.

