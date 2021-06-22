Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells

A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered...
A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered peacefully to law enforcement.(KXII)
By Nina Quatrino
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Tex. (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered peacefully to law enforcement.

Law enforcement at the scene tells News 12 the call came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, other people inside the home had left and the man barricaded himself inside the home on S. US Highway 69 south of Bells just north of Savage Road.

Negotiations with the man had been ongoing since about 6 a.m. when the Sherman PD SWAT team arrived.

Just after 10:30 a.m. the man peacefully surrendered to officers.

No injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from this area at this time.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
Anna police are searching for a man who they say punched an officer during a traffic stop, took...
BOLO: Memphis man assaulted Anna police officer
State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
OSBI investigating after 2 found dead in Pushmataha Co.
They say a sedan was headed northbound and attempted to pass another vehicle, when a pickup...
Head on collision in Gunter Saturday night
Telephone, TX man wins $10,000 after winning A&E "Forged In Fire" TV show
Texoma man wins $10,000 from A&E TV show

Latest News

Law enforcement investigates after an overnight standoff came to an end last week in Honey Grove.
Police identify suspect killed, officer shot in Honey Grove standoff
Downed powerlines, fallen trees and more accounted for damage across Texoma as gusty winds of...
Monday storms leave damage in Grayson, Fannin counties
Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
Ardmore superintendent says elementary school dress code change was honest mistake