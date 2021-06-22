Texoma Local
Expert Advice
KXII All-American blood drive aims to fill blood banks during shortage

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 is partnering with the Texoma Regional Blood Center and Oklahoma Blood Institute for the KXII All-American blood drives.

Jennifer Griffin told me about working at Oklahoma Blood Institute, she’s known how important donating blood is. But when her son went to the hospital in April, she saw firsthand the power that blood can have on a family.

“The attending doctor who actually stabilized him said if it had been just even a few minutes later and not received his blood products he wouldn’t have made it,” Griffin said. “So it’s one of those things that until it happens to you, you don’t really understand the need.”

Griffin said when she was changing her two year old son Peirce’s diaper, she noticed his poop was red. she took him to the local hospital just in time... his condition was already changing.

“It went from regular consistency to liquid blood,” Griffin said. “He was just gushing blood.”

Baby Peirce was taken by an ambulance to the Oklahoma City Children’s hospital where doctors found he had an uncommon genetic condition that caused an ulcer in his intestine to eat away at an artery.

Griffin said after her son was given blood, she learned that at least five donors helped save his life. OBI helps patients thank anonymous donors with these green hearts.

“I got to send those in which was really awesome because I’ve actually received a thank the donor message before,” Griffin said. “I cried. I cried when I got it.”

The KXII All American blood drives run through July. Find a drive near you here.

