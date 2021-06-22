The “Muggy Monster” Heads Back to Town

Water vapor imagery shows upper level high pressure to our west, the “hump” created by it in the steering flow eventually drives a cold front into our skies this weekend.

Two models address this front, they show similar outcomes (rain) but the timing varies. The GFS model indicates rain more on Saturday and ending early Sunday. Another model, the ECMWF or Euro, shows a slower situation where the rain begins late Saturday and lasts into more of Sunday. It’s uncertain which one is right, but it’s fairly certain we’ll see rain for at least part of the weekend.

The pattern slowly stabilizes by the middle of next week, but upper level features look rather murky so we may not completely get rid of rain potential during that time.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Increasing clouds

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy

Saturday: 30% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 60% Thunderstorms

Monday: 40% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: 20% Showers or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority