The “Muggy Monster” Heads Back to Town
Hot and humid days ahead, weekend front brings rain
Water vapor imagery shows upper level high pressure to our west, the “hump” created by it in the steering flow eventually drives a cold front into our skies this weekend.
Two models address this front, they show similar outcomes (rain) but the timing varies. The GFS model indicates rain more on Saturday and ending early Sunday. Another model, the ECMWF or Euro, shows a slower situation where the rain begins late Saturday and lasts into more of Sunday. It’s uncertain which one is right, but it’s fairly certain we’ll see rain for at least part of the weekend.
The pattern slowly stabilizes by the middle of next week, but upper level features look rather murky so we may not completely get rid of rain potential during that time.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Increasing clouds
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy
Friday: Partly cloudy, windy
Saturday: 30% Thunderstorms
Sunday: 60% Thunderstorms
Monday: 40% Showers or thunderstorms
Tuesday: 20% Showers or thunderstorms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority