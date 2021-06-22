Police identify suspect killed, officer shot in Honey Grove standoff

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - Police identified the suspect who took his own life and shot a police officer in an overnight standoff in Honey Grove last week.

On Monday, Honey Grove Police Chief Leigh Dixon said Jason D’Ambrogio, 29, of Honey Grove barricaded himself inside his home late Tuesday night after officer responded to a domestic distrurbance.

Dixon said D’Ambrogio had a rifle and opened fire, hitting 32-year-old David Pruett in the leg. Pruett was flown from the scene and remains in the hospital recovering.

The standoff came to end Wednesday morning when Dixon said D’Ambrogio shot and killed himself.

Dixon said D’Ambrogio was a Veteran.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.