QuikTrip proposes new location in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After opening two stores in Sherman, QuikTrip is looking to open their first Denison location.

The Tulsa based convenience store chain said they are in the very early stages of bringing a new location to Denison.

The city said the new location would be east and adjacent to the McDonald’s off U.S. Highway 75 and West Morton Street.

QuikTrip has 60 days to get to closing on the property. City council will vote on a final approval at their next meeting.

“Of course we always want to find a location where we can have some presence. And Denison is that location where we want to gain some presence. And we’re super excited about you know starting this process,” said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager, Aisha Jefferson-Smith.

If everything goes as planned, they hope to begin construction later this fall.

