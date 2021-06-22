Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

QuikTrip proposes new location in Denison

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After opening two stores in Sherman, QuikTrip is looking to open their first Denison location.

The Tulsa based convenience store chain said they are in the very early stages of bringing a new location to Denison.

The city said the new location would be east and adjacent to the McDonald’s off U.S. Highway 75 and West Morton Street.

QuikTrip has 60 days to get to closing on the property. City council will vote on a final approval at their next meeting.

“Of course we always want to find a location where we can have some presence. And Denison is that location where we want to gain some presence. And we’re super excited about you know starting this process,” said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager, Aisha Jefferson-Smith.

If everything goes as planned, they hope to begin construction later this fall.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered...
Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells
Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
OSBI investigating after 2 found dead in Pushmataha Co.
Anna police are searching for a man who they say punched an officer during a traffic stop, took...
BOLO: Memphis man assaulted Anna police officer
They say a sedan was headed northbound and attempted to pass another vehicle, when a pickup...
Head on collision in Gunter Saturday night

Latest News

KXII All-American blood drive aims to fill blood banks during shortage
A man surrendered to police after an hours long standoff with law enforcement, in Bells Tuesday...
Suspect in Bells standoff documents experience on social media
The suspects aren’t breaking into vehicles, but stealing out of unlocked vehicles.
Whitesboro police looking for suspects in string of car burglaries
Whitesboro police looking for suspects in string of car burglaries