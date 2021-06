SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Southmayd man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for selling meth Monday.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Terry Souther, 38, was convicted in April following a week-long jury trial.

Souther was caught with large quantities of the drug in 2019 traffic stops in Sherman and Denison a month apart.

He had six prior felony drug convictions.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.