Storm damage popping up across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Downed powerlines, fallen trees and more accounted for damage across Texoma as gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph blew south from the Durant and Marietta area across Sherman, Denison and Bonham in the storm that hit Monday.

Those winds even taking off the roof of the Carey Hearing Center in Bonham.

“It really looked like a fan just whiffing over,” said Katie Johnson, 7. “I was kind of shivering but the metal just flew over.”

Johnson was across the street with her mom when they saw the hearing center roof fly off in the wind.

Douglas Jackson was out arranging plants in his yard on West Birge Street in Sherman when his wife called him inside around 11 am as the weather took a turn for the worse.

“We went in the house and we heard a crack and she said ‘oh my god the tree fell,’” Jackson said. “We won’t know the extent of the damage until the city comes out and sees but I think it just missed the house and because of the awning we had out.”

The tree was just feet from falling on Jackson’s house. He said he’s already spoken with his internet provider about the downed cable from the storm and they told him they’ll be sending someone out in the coming days.

His power and internet were not impacted and the city said they will also send someone out to assess the damage.

“We got lucky, by the grace of god,” Jackson said.

News 12 reached out to the Carey Hearing Center about the damage but their line remains disconnected and they are closed for now.

