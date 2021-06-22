Suspect in Bells standoff documents experience on social media

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A man surrendered to police after an hours long standoff with law enforcement, in Bells Tuesday morning, where he posted several videos to Facebook during the ordeal.

Grayson County Deputies say it started as an aggravated assault at 3:00 a.m. in a home on U.S. S 69, north of Savage road in Bells.

That’s where they say 25-year-old Lamont Webster of the DFW area, refused to leave the home.

“Upon our arrival, the parties had left the location with the exception of the male subject, who had locked himself inside the residence,” said Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Harvey Smitherman.

The Facebook page of Webster shows several videos, posted within the hours during the standoff.

“This time around, I’m not going to let them just throw me in a car,” said Webster.

Webster claims there was never an assault to begin with.

“...he made some story up,” said Webster. “And now there’s a bunch of police are outside, and they’re after me. I didn’t even do anything.”

After three hours of negotiations, deputies called in Sherman’s special response team.

While SRT surrounded the home Webster was inside, he refused to leave.

“I’m not doing anything wrong. If they come in here and do anything, they’re going to kill me. Because I’m not doing anything wrong,” said Webster.

A post from Webster’s Facebook page claimed he was the one being held hostage and pleaded for anyone to come help him.

“(So) There’s these police here, they just keep harassing me, they just coming at me,” Webster said.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. after about seven hours, officers were able to get Webster into custody.

“Sherman’s special response team did assist by deploying chemical ammunitions into the residence, to help get the situation under control,” said Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Webster is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nearly one week ago, police in Honey Grove negotiated with a man, 29- year -old Jason D’Ambrogio during an hours long standoff where one officer was shot and D’Ambrogio took his own life.

It’s the second standoff in Texoma that police have worked in the past few days.

