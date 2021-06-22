Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on two different sides of town.

Both were fathers, leaving two families in shock this father’s day weekend.

“Oh man, it’s hard to even begin to start to tell you what we’re going through - just a shock to our system,” said David Finley.

Sherman police worked two fatal crashes last week.

On Wednesday, police say 37-year-old Jeffrey Finely was driving his motorcycle, heading North on Texoma Parkway.

“We got the call that he had been in a motorcycle wreck, someone had pulled out, didn’t see him and it just completely turned our worlds upside down,” Finley’s father David said.

Police say Finely was taken to a hospital where he died. His father David says Finely leaves behind two children, ages 5 and 17.

“If people would just pay attention to motorcycles on the road, because that could have saved my son’s life,” said Finley.

“What’s sad about car crashes, is they’re just so sudden. There’s never any warning to them. Once you lose somebody, you never really got to say goodbye and it makes it extra difficult,” said Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

On the other side of town, police say another man crashed his car and died.

“For some reason, the vehicle left the roadway, rolled multiple times and came to a rest in the east bound lane of traffic,” Sgt. Mullen said.

It happened Friday night, on U-S 82 at 289, near Preston Club Road.

Police say 32-year-old Chris Moncrief of Whitesboro was headed towards Sherman, when for an unknown reason, his car flipped several times and landed on other side of U-S 82. He was ejected from his SUV, and died.

They say it’s unclear whether Moncrief was wearing a seat belt at the time.

A GoFundMe page says Moncrief was a husband, and a father.

“It is a tragedy, Father’s Day coming around the corner, it just makes it that much more unfortunate,” said Sgt. Mullen.

Police are still investigating the crash involving Finely, and the family has asked for prayers.

Sherman police say seeing back to back fatal crashes should be a reminder to pay attention to your surroundings while driving.

