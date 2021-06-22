Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Two killed in crash outside Hennepin

(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KXII Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HENNEPIN, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were killed in a head on collision in Garvin County Monday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 10 a.m. on State Highway 7 outside Hennepin.

Troopers said Tommy Valis, 50, of Hennepin, hit an oncoming pickup head on.

Valis and the other drive, Dawn Wheat, 46, of Brokwn Bow, were killed in the crash.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

