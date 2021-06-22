Two killed in crash outside Hennepin

HENNEPIN, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were killed in a head on collision in Garvin County Monday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 10 a.m. on State Highway 7 outside Hennepin.

Troopers said Tommy Valis, 50, of Hennepin, hit an oncoming pickup head on.

Valis and the other drive, Dawn Wheat, 46, of Brokwn Bow, were killed in the crash.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

