1 injured in Gainesville neighborhood drive by shooting

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A drive by shooting in a Gainesville neighborhood injured one person Tuesday evening.

Neighbors say a car was also hit during a drive by shooting at the house on Tennie Street.

Gainesville Police Department Criminal Investigation team was searching the car when News 12 arrived at the scene.

The shooting happened a little after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said there are multiple suspects but only 1 person was injured.

A nearby neighbor said they thought people were setting off fireworks but once the Police arrived to the street shortly after, she knew it had to have been something else.

News 12 got to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and investigators were still working, but quickly jumped in their cars and left after reports of the suspect car was driving over 100 miles per hour in the area.

An officer came back to the scene and said the car did get caught but it is unclear how many people were in the car, or if anyone was arrested.

Another neighbor said there were several people in the yard at the time of the shooting.

“And it just stopped (the suspect car) there, it was like six “bum bum bum” and I just went in the house and hid, I was scared to death,” neighbor said.

Gainesville Police Department said this is still an on going investigation but the area is secure.

There is no word on what the charges the suspects will face or if any more arrest will be made.

