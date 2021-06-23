50 laid off as noble research institute refocuses studies

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore announced today that about fifty employees won’t have a job at the organization anymore.

The layoff wasn’t because of Coronavirus, a representative for the institute said. Noble has been transitioning their research to focus on a specific style of farming and ranching called regenerative agriculture for several years now.

In January, employees were told that Noble planned to stop all research that wasn’t related to regenerative agriculture and that if they wanted to continue other research they’d need to join a new organization.

Noble communications director Adam Calaway said this doesn’t come as a surprise to employees since these changes were announced in January.

“This has nothing to do with COVID,” Calaway said. “This is all about refocusing the organization on regenerative ranching.”

According to Calaway, one of the biggest challenges modern farming faces is using land that’s getting harder to farm on.

The Noble Institute’s purpose is to help farmers solve problems and Calaway said focusing on one style of agriculture - regenerative ranching - is what they’re moving to.

“For the past two years, we’ve been focusing all of our operations on regenerative ranching,” Calaway said. “And that impacts our research specifically as we move away from our plant breeding and plant biology programs and focusing more on applied research.”

130 out of the 340 total Noble employees were not working on regenerative ranching projects. In April, those employees were told Noble would no longer support their research, meaning they’d need to finish by mid-summer, or if they wanted to continue, leave for a new organization.

Calaway said that as the institute creates new programs, they’ll hire more researchers, but they don’t yet know if Noble will remain one of Ardmore’s top employers.

“We’ve yet to determine how many jobs will be open at this point,” Calaway said. “We’re still going through identifying those research priorities. Once we do that, then we will be developing teams and then hiring people to fill those positions.”

Calaway said that some employees who decided not to stay with the noble institute have already found positions at other research organizations across the country.

