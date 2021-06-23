Cigna closing Denison facility, switching to remote work

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Cigna announced to their Denison employees this week that they will be permanently working from home.

The Connecticut based insurance company said in a statement to News 12 that they’re taking what they’ve learned from the pandemic and determining the best way forward for their company.

All employees still have their job, but moving forward they will work remotely as the future of the Cigna facility in Denison is determined by corporate.

Tony Kaai, president of the Denison Development Alliance said Cigna has always had remote employees, and the change could be more beneficial to the city’s economy.

”During the whole period of COVID they did send all their employees home for safety reasons, and now I guess they’re making a decision to let those employees stay at home. We could refill that space with some other business and we’d have twice the jobs that it actually was producing,” said Kaai.

The building owners said they haven’t been contacted by Cigna about vacating the facility. Cigna said they had about 500 employees at the Denison facility.

