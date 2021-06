DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison has a new city manager.

The city announced Wednesday they have hired Greg Smith, who has served as the city manager of Jacksonville, Texas, for the past three years.

They say Smith has more than 20 years of municipal experience.

The position has been vacant since January after the departure of previous city manager Jud Rex.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.