Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ikea store’s Juneteenth menu of fried chicken, watermelon upsets staff

By WGCL staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - Employees and customers at the Atlanta Ikea store say the choices for its menu on Juneteenth were racially insensitive.

Ikea employees say the menu was sent to employees Friday, including fried chicken, watermelon, mac n cheese, potato salad, collard greens and candied yams.

They say the food was going to be served to customers and employees to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans” in light of the Juneteenth holiday.

“You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history of - they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slavery times,” said an employee who did not want to be identified.

Employees say the menu items selected were racially insensitive and ignorant. One employee said some staff did not want to return to work.

“They caused a lot of people to be upset,” the employee said. “People actually wanted to quit.”

Employees say 33 people called out of work, sparking an internal email response from the store manager on Saturday.

The manager said she truly apologized if the menu came off as suggestive, and it was created with the best of intentions.

Employees say the decisions behind the menu should have included voices of color first.

“None of the coworkers who sat down to create the menu, nobody was Black,” the employee said.

The store manager said the menu changed after the issue.

“They just delayed the Juneteenth menu by a day, thinking that, you know, everybody who was upset stayed home on Juneteenth and wouldn’t notice on Sunday, which just added insult to injury,” another employee said.

The store manager shared the new menu. It included meatloaf, mashed potatoes, collard greens and cornbread.

A picture taken by one of the employees showed what was served in store the day after Juneteenth.

“Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, greens,” an employee said.

Customers also felt the menu was insulting.

“I’m just frankly disappointed in the learning process, like you should have learned after you’ve insulted all of your black employees,” the customer said.

The store manager says they deeply apologize for what happened, and they realize they got the menu wrong.

“You didn’t know what to do? This is the city where you could have asked somebody and gotten an intelligent response,” an employee said.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered...
Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells
Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
Downed powerlines, fallen trees and more accounted for damage across Texoma as gusty winds of...
Monday storms leave damage in Grayson, Fannin counties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden speaks at funeral for former Sen. John Warner