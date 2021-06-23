Marshall Co. woman killed in Kingston crash

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman died in a crash in Kingston Tuesday.

Police said around 4 p.m. Gala Ainsworth drove into oncoming traffic and hit a truck on U.S. Highway 70 in front of Texoma Casino near Knobb Road.

One man inside that truck was flown to a Plano hospital, his condition unknown.

Police say they are still investigating the cause, but suspect it may have been a medical issue.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.