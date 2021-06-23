Marshall Co. woman killed in Kingston crash
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman died in a crash in Kingston Tuesday.
Police said around 4 p.m. Gala Ainsworth drove into oncoming traffic and hit a truck on U.S. Highway 70 in front of Texoma Casino near Knobb Road.
One man inside that truck was flown to a Plano hospital, his condition unknown.
Police say they are still investigating the cause, but suspect it may have been a medical issue.
