Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered...
Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells
Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
Downed powerlines, fallen trees and more accounted for damage across Texoma as gusty winds of...
Monday storms leave damage in Grayson, Fannin counties
Jose Salinas, 18, Michael Herrera, 21, Able Mendez, 18, Juan Telles, 19, are all in the Cooke...
Four jailed following shooting, police pursuit in Gainesville
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife...
Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden faces growing pressure from the left over voting bill
Marshall Co. woman killed in Kingston crash
It's still too early to know whether COVID booster shots will be necessary to prevent a new...
Vaccine boosters may be needed this year (but then again ... )
FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, conservatives gather on the steps of the Michigan...
Michigan Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in election