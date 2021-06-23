Hot and Humid Days Ahead, Sunday Rain Chances High

A brisk southerly flow will keep it very humid for the next few days, and summertime heat in the 90s will combine with the moisture to push Heat Indexes into the 100 to 105 degree range. Pretty sultry stuff!

I expect no rain the next two days and probably not much Saturday, but our water vapor imagery shows an upper wave over Canada that will dive southeastward and help to push a cold front our way by Sunday. Rain chances will be on the increase as it approaches.

Total rainfall will vary widely, but an inch or two is certainly in the cards for some areas between Saturday night and Tuesday morning. A chance of rain may linger into the middle of next week as the front stalls in the region, and that plus lots of moist low-level flow keep the atmosphere rather unstable. Severe weather is unlikely in this type of pattern, expect mainly lightning and heavy rain.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, hot and humid

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy, hot and humid

Saturday: 20% Showers/Thunderstorms, mainly north

Sunday: 70% Showers/Thunderstorms

Monday: 50% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: 40% Showers or thunderstorms

Wednesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority