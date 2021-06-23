Texoma Local
Sherman Police seek critical missing woman

Judy Lynn Moore
Judy Lynn Moore(Sherman Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are seeking a critical missing person Wednesday.

Police say Judy Lynn Moore, 62, was last seen Tuesday evening at the Renaissance Retirement Center on North Loy Lake Road.

Moore is believed to be driving her black 2004 Honda Odyssey van.  The vehicle has no license plates, but does have a Pittsburgh Steelers sticker on the back, left-hand side.  Moore was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants and brown house slippers.

Information provided to officers indicate Moore is possibly a danger to herself.

Anyone who has any information as to Moore’s whereabouts or her vehicle is asked to contact Detective Connors at 903-892-7346.

