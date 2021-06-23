Texoma cities prepare for mosquito season

(KXII) - Bonham and Van Alstyne deployed their mosquito repellant trucks Tuesday with mosquito season well underway in hopes of curbing the populations of the disease carrying insects.

In Van Alstyne the fogging in the eastern part of the city will last several hours and will effectively kill off the adult mosquito population in the area.

But with the recent rainfall throughout Grayson County the mosquito population has come out in force.

“If mosquitos are there then spiders are there, and if spiders are there then baby spiders are there, it’s honestly awful,” said George Agutu, who lives in Van Alstyne but moved from Rowlett where he said the mosquito population runs rampant, untreated by the city.

“They actually treated us like second hand citizens I would say,” Agutu said. “I’m just glad here in Van Alstyne they care and are actually spraying the bugs and doing something about it.”

Adam Moore owns Mosquito Hunters of Texoma and he says spraying the mosquitoes breeding grounds at least once every four days with larvicide growth regulators, a substance used to kill mosquito babies, is the only way you’ll successfully get rid of them.

“When spraying into the air, you’re killing the adults,” Moore said. “You’re going to spray breeding grounds-- bird baths, gutters--make sure your birdbaths are emptied out at least once every four days.”

Moore said mosquito breeding grounds change with the seasons so keeping up with regular larvicide treatments is key to controlling mosquito population on your property.

“Each season is going to bring new breeding grounds because you are going to have different weather patterns and amounts of rain,” Moore said.

Moore said the mosquito species you have on your property determine what elevation you want to spray for them.

The most typical are Aedes mosquitos, which are black and white striped and fly at an elevation of about six feet, Moore said. Spray applications at the street level will be most successful at curbing Aedes populations.

Culex mosquitoes are the population that carry the West Nile Virus and they are best treated with spray at a “tree line aerial level” Moore said.

But Moore said frequent cleaning of their breeding grounds remains the best way to curb their populations.

“Everybody does a good inspection and help control those breeding grounds on your property that is going to maximize the effect of the treatment the cities are going to offer,” Moore said.

A single cap full of water can breed 200-300 mosquitos. With optimal conditions they can breed in as quick as 2-3 days, normal conditions in 6-7 days.

