Ardmore text-based information service aims to help citizens 24/7

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Ardmore has developed a text system to help answer citizen’s questions at all times of the day.

Since the program launched last week, Ardmore has received over 8,000 text messages from citizens asking questions ranging from “What’s on the Clubhouse lunch menu” to requests for filling potholes.

“It’s weird, I mean people at 2 a.m. ‘I saw this, I want to report it, is this ok,’ and the system talks back and responds to them,” Robert Newell, Ardmore’s certified government chief information officer said. “It’s been very successful.”

Newell said most people use their phones to look at the city website, so he wanted to make sure it was easy for them.

“Trying to figure out a way to get information to citizens quicker and easier,” Newell said.

Newell said he doesn’t know if problems like potholes will be fixed sooner with the system, but it makes it more convenient for citizens to bring issues to the city’s attention.

But Newell said it hasn’t come without hiccups.

“Someone typed in refuse,” Newell said .”Well okay, I built trash; I built garbage; I didn’t build refuse. So we added it into there.”

As he continues to build, Newell hopes he can streamline things like building permit requests, city activity news, even getting help after a natural disaster.

“Now we get people responding ‘I’m hurt, here is [the location] I’m at.’ We can build a heat map to give to first responders,” Newell said.

Newell said government should be accessible, not confusing.

“I think that’s the future of this, is trying to make it be transparent as a government,” Newell said. “To allow citizens to see exactly what we’re doing, when we’re doing it, and that they feel heard. I think that’s really the big thing, making sure that they are heard.”

To access the program test 580-300-0099.

