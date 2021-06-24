Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ardmore text-based information service aims to help citizens 24/7

The City of Ardmore has developed a text system to help answer citizen’s questions at all times...
The City of Ardmore has developed a text system to help answer citizen’s questions at all times of the day.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Ardmore has developed a text system to help answer citizen’s questions at all times of the day.

Since the program launched last week, Ardmore has received over 8,000 text messages from citizens asking questions ranging from “What’s on the Clubhouse lunch menu” to requests for filling potholes.

“It’s weird, I mean people at 2 a.m. ‘I saw this, I want to report it, is this ok,’ and the system talks back and responds to them,” Robert Newell, Ardmore’s certified government chief information officer said. “It’s been very successful.”

Newell said most people use their phones to look at the city website, so he wanted to make sure it was easy for them.

“Trying to figure out a way to get information to citizens quicker and easier,” Newell said.

Newell said he doesn’t know if problems like potholes will be fixed sooner with the system, but it makes it more convenient for citizens to bring issues to the city’s attention.

But Newell said it hasn’t come without hiccups.

“Someone typed in refuse,” Newell said .”Well okay, I built trash; I built garbage; I didn’t build refuse. So we added it into there.”

As he continues to build, Newell hopes he can streamline things like building permit requests, city activity news, even getting help after a natural disaster.

“Now we get people responding ‘I’m hurt, here is [the location] I’m at.’ We can build a heat map to give to first responders,” Newell said.

Newell said government should be accessible, not confusing.

“I think that’s the future of this, is trying to make it be transparent as a government,” Newell said. “To allow citizens to see exactly what we’re doing, when we’re doing it, and that they feel heard. I think that’s really the big thing, making sure that they are heard.”

To access the program test 580-300-0099.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Salinas, 18, Michael Herrera, 21, Able Mendez, 18, Juan Telles, 19, are all in the Cooke...
Four jailed following shooting, police pursuit in Gainesville
All employees still have their job, but moving forward they will work remotely.
Cigna closing Denison facility, switching to remote work
Marshall Co. woman killed in Kingston crash
A man surrendered to police after an hours long standoff with law enforcement, in Bells Tuesday...
Suspect in Bells standoff documents experience on social media
Judy Lynn Moore
Missing woman found safe in Sherman

Latest News

Haskell Rhodes was left in a ditch Sunday evening after being hit by a pick up while riding his...
Atoka County boy left in ditch after being hit by pick up while riding his 4-wheeler
Greg Smith said his first plans as Denison city manager is to listen to the community’s needs.
New Denison city manager introduced at meet and greet
Family of fallen Texoma officer plans Durant 5k, Fun Run
Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.
Body found at Walker Park in Ardmore