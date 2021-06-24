Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Blood test now required for drivers who hit, injure pedestrians in Texas

Blood tests now required for drivers who hit pedestrians in Texas.
Blood tests now required for drivers who hit pedestrians in Texas.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Texas law that would require any driver who hurts or kills a pedestrian to have their blood screened for drugs or alcohol will go into effect September 1st.

John Palmer, who’s wife Katie, a Denison school teacher, was killed by a driver in April of last year, has been a fierce supporter of the bill. Even travelling down to Austin on two separate occasions to meet with every lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

“I don’t want to say that it feels like a sense of accomplishment because we still have a whole lot more to do,” Palmer said. “It’s validation, knowing what we were fighting for was just and right, because what happened last April was not right.”

John Palmer and his wife Katie were hit by a driver, Cory Foster, on a walk in their neighborhood on the morning of April 21, 2020.

Katie was killed and John broke his back.

Body cam footage from the scene shows troopers note the strong smell of alcohol on Foster’s breath but his blood was never tested.

“An overwhelming majority of the representatives I spoke to were shocked that this had happened, but even more shocked that this wasn’t already a law,” Palmer said.

Representative Reggie Smith was a co-author for House Bill 558, now law. He said he couldn’t be happier for the Palmer family.

“A lot of times something like this does not get passed the first time around,” Smith said. “Usually it takes a couple, maybe three sessions to get it done in my experience and this is just incredible.”

Smith said Texas “is a better place” because of the Palmer’s efforts in lobbying to get HB-558 to become law.

“I wanted to be able to look back on everything I did, that my family’s done and that our friends have done as well and again to know that we left nothing on the table,” Palmer said. “We gave everything that we could possibly give.”

Palmer said this law will “now hold people accountable.”

“This bill was common sense, it’ll be a good law and should have already been a law,” Palmer said. “If you have drugs or alcohol in your system and you are found to be legally intoxicated or impaired you will be held accountable.”

The criminal case against Corey Foster was brought before a grand jury twice where they declined to indict him both times.

The Palmers have a lawsuit pending against Foster in civil court.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered...
Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells
Jose Salinas, 18, Michael Herrera, 21, Able Mendez, 18, Juan Telles, 19, are all in the Cooke...
Four jailed following shooting, police pursuit in Gainesville
Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
A man surrendered to police after an hours long standoff with law enforcement, in Bells Tuesday...
Suspect in Bells standoff documents experience on social media
Downed powerlines, fallen trees and more accounted for damage across Texoma as gusty winds of...
Monday storms leave damage in Grayson, Fannin counties

Latest News

A Pontotoc County man was shot in an Ada neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Two men in hospital after shooting in Ada
Ada man offering over 10K for tips leading to conviction of suspect who shot his horse
Ada man offering over 10K for tips leading to suspect who shot his horse
The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State...
50 laid off as noble research institute refocuses studies
All employees still have their job, but moving forward they will work remotely.
Cigna closing Denison facility, switching to remote work