Body found at Walker Park in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Ardmore police are investigating after a body was found at Walker park Tuesday morning.

Police said a call came in around 8:30 a.m. about a man’s body found lying on the pavement near the bathrooms at Walker Park.

On Thursday, police identified the man as 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Cummings from Ardmore.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and would not say whether or not the death was suspicious.

Police said they don’t yet know the cause of death and are waiting on the medical examiner’s report, which police said could take months.

