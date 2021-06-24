Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Body found at Walker Park in Ardmore

Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Ardmore police are investigating after a body was found at Walker park Tuesday morning.

Police said a call came in around 8:30 a.m. about a man’s body found lying on the pavement near the bathrooms at Walker Park.

On Thursday, police identified the man as 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Cummings from Ardmore.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and would not say whether or not the death was suspicious.

Police said they don’t yet know the cause of death and are waiting on the medical examiner’s report, which police said could take months.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Salinas, 18, Michael Herrera, 21, Able Mendez, 18, Juan Telles, 19, are all in the Cooke...
Four jailed following shooting, police pursuit in Gainesville
All employees still have their job, but moving forward they will work remotely.
Cigna closing Denison facility, switching to remote work
Marshall Co. woman killed in Kingston crash
A man surrendered to police after an hours long standoff with law enforcement, in Bells Tuesday...
Suspect in Bells standoff documents experience on social media
Judy Lynn Moore
Sherman Police seek critical missing woman

Latest News

Oklahoma Senator Lankford voices opposition on S. 1 "For The People Act of 2021"
Local politician voices opinion on what could have been new voter law
Blood tests now required for drivers who hit pedestrians in Texas.
Blood test now required for drivers who hit pedestrians in Texas
A Pontotoc County man was shot in an Ada neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Two men in hospital after shooting in Ada
Ada man offering over 10K for tips leading to conviction of suspect who shot his horse
Ada man offering reward after daughter’s mini-horse shot, killed