Family of fallen Texoma officer plans Durant 5k, Fun Run

(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 43 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A fallen Texoma officer is being remembered in July with a 5k and Fun Run. The family of Jarid Taylor, the Bryan County deputy who lost his life last year, shares their goal for the memorial event.

At 2nd and Evergreen, runners will take the starting line in an effort to raise funds for a good cause, while remembering a local hero.

“I wanted to do something to keep Jarid’s memory alive and to honor him,” said Taylor Shipp, cousin of fallen Bryan County deputy, Jarid Taylor.

Shipp and the rest of Jarid Taylor’s family said the community’s support since his end of watch has been nothing short of special.

“His birthday is also at the end of July, it’s on July 28th actually that Wednesday before the run,” said Shipp.

They organized a 5k and Fun Run for July 31st in Durant.

The family of Jarid Taylor, the Bryan County deputy who lost his life last year, shares their goal for the memorial event.(KXII)

“The goal of the 5k obviously is to have members from the community come out and support local law enforcement, to honor and remember Jarid, but our big goal here is we want to raise money for an organization that’s called COPS,” said Shipp.

Concerns Of Police Survivors offers retreats, counseling and scholarships.

“They help provide resources for surviving family members and coworkers of fallen law enforcement,” said Shipp.

His family hopes to donate $2,500 to COPS in Jarid’s name.

“That will of course have the 5k each year. I hope to donate to COPS each year in his name. Eventually I hope to create our own scholarship fund in Jarid’s name for others that want to get their degree and certification to become a law enforcement officer,” said Shipp.

All proceeds from the run will go to COPS.

“I hope that he would be proud. He wasn’t really one to like a lot of recognition or attention for things so I’m sure that’s probably driving him a little bit crazy too,” said Shipp.

Information to register for the run or to donate to the cause can be found here.

