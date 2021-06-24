Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Grayson Women’s Basketball holds team camp

By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson College Women’s Basketball program held the first day of their team camp Wednesday afternoon.

The camp features eight high school girls teams from across Oklahoma and Texas. Each team will play at least four games over the span of the camp.

Grayson Lady Vikings Basketball head coach Bill Damuth said he hopes the camp helps players improve upon their skill set.

”You know we just want to help basketball in the state of Texas and this is a good way to do it,” said Damuth. “I just hope everybody get’s better and learns. You know it’s a good competitive camp. We don’t slow down very much. We shoot one free throw on a foul and just keep it going.”

Members of the Grayson Basketball program will be assisting with the camp, such as serving as referees and running the scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered...
Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells
Jose Salinas, 18, Michael Herrera, 21, Able Mendez, 18, Juan Telles, 19, are all in the Cooke...
Four jailed following shooting, police pursuit in Gainesville
Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
A man surrendered to police after an hours long standoff with law enforcement, in Bells Tuesday...
Suspect in Bells standoff documents experience on social media
Downed powerlines, fallen trees and more accounted for damage across Texoma as gusty winds of...
Monday storms leave damage in Grayson, Fannin counties

Latest News

Grayson Lady Viking Basketball Team Camp
Grayson Lady Viking Basketball Team Camp
Ada to hire Brad O'Steen as coach
O’Steen steps down at Lone Grove to become HFC at Ada
Yolanda Beasley introduced as Sherman Volleyball Coach
Sherman hires Beasley to lead volleyball program
Yolanda Beasley introduced as Sherman Volleyball Coach
Yolanda Beasley introduced as Sherman Volleyball Coach