Grayson Women’s Basketball holds team camp

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson College Women’s Basketball program held the first day of their team camp Wednesday afternoon.

The camp features eight high school girls teams from across Oklahoma and Texas. Each team will play at least four games over the span of the camp.

Grayson Lady Vikings Basketball head coach Bill Damuth said he hopes the camp helps players improve upon their skill set.

”You know we just want to help basketball in the state of Texas and this is a good way to do it,” said Damuth. “I just hope everybody get’s better and learns. You know it’s a good competitive camp. We don’t slow down very much. We shoot one free throw on a foul and just keep it going.”

Members of the Grayson Basketball program will be assisting with the camp, such as serving as referees and running the scoreboard.

