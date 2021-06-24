Heat, Humidity and Wind Continues Fri-Sat

Expect more hot, humid and rather windy weather Fri-Sat with little change from what we experienced Thursday. This means mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 90s, Heat Indexes about 103, and southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

Changes: Water vapor imagery shows the next feature that will impact our weather, it’s now over Montana in the form of an upper wave that will dive southeastward and help to push a cold front our way by Sunday. Futurecast shows the agreement of the both the GFS and Euro models that the rain will begin late Saturday into Sunday as the front stalls over or near us. This stationary front scenario suggests that we may face several days of on again, off again rain.

Rainfall totals will be higher nearer the front, so depending on where it stalls Texoma will see anywhere from less than an inch to possibly as much as three inches by Monday morning and perhaps another inch or two on top of that Mon-Tue.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid

Saturday: Hot and humid, rain stays north

Sunday: 70% Showers/Thunderstorms

Monday: 60% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: 50% Showers or thunderstorms

Wednesday: 60% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 60% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority