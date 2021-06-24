New Denison city manager introduced at meet and greet

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Thursday the city of Denison held a meet and greet for the new city manager.

New Denison City Manager Greg Smith (City of Denison)

Greg Smith was announced the new city manager this week. He has been the city manager in Jacksonville, Texas for the past 3 years.

In his 20 years of municipal experience, Smith says he’s excited to add Denison to that list.

He said his first plans as city manager is to listen to the community’s needs.

”I’ll be an open book. I’ll be available, I’ll talk to them, I’ll return phone calls, I’ll return emails. And we’re in it together. This is a sense of community and I’m part of it and we will work together to come up with the best solution we can,” said Smith.

Smith is set to start as city manager in the coming weeks. He said he will know an exact date next week.

