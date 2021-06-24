Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Two men in hospital after shooting in Ada

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man was shot in an Ada neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at a home on W 19th St. where police found Christopher Easley, shot. He was flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital.

Easley claimed Christopher Lyda shot him.

Officers found Lyda at a home five blocks away, facedown in the backyard with a pistol to his head, and hand on the trigger but, no gunshot wound.

Lyda was treated for possible overdose. Both men are Chickasaw tribal members, so the F-B-I and Chickasaw Lighthorse police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who barricaded himself inside a Bells home early Tuesday morning has surrendered...
Suspect surrenders after standoff near Bells
Jose Salinas, 18, Michael Herrera, 21, Able Mendez, 18, Juan Telles, 19, are all in the Cooke...
Four jailed following shooting, police pursuit in Gainesville
Sherman police are investigating after two men lost their lives last week, in two crashes, on...
Two fatal crashes leave two families in shock this Father’s Day weekend
A man surrendered to police after an hours long standoff with law enforcement, in Bells Tuesday...
Suspect in Bells standoff documents experience on social media
Downed powerlines, fallen trees and more accounted for damage across Texoma as gusty winds of...
Monday storms leave damage in Grayson, Fannin counties

Latest News

Ada man offering over 10K for tips leading to conviction of suspect who shot his horse
Ada man offering over 10K for tips leading to suspect who shot his horse
The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State...
50 laid off as noble research institute refocuses studies
All employees still have their job, but moving forward they will work remotely.
Cigna closing Denison facility, switching to remote work
Marshall Co. woman killed in Kingston crash