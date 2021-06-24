Two men in hospital after shooting in Ada
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man was shot in an Ada neighborhood Wednesday morning.
It happened around 5 a.m. at a home on W 19th St. where police found Christopher Easley, shot. He was flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital.
Easley claimed Christopher Lyda shot him.
Officers found Lyda at a home five blocks away, facedown in the backyard with a pistol to his head, and hand on the trigger but, no gunshot wound.
Lyda was treated for possible overdose. Both men are Chickasaw tribal members, so the F-B-I and Chickasaw Lighthorse police are investigating.
