Two men in hospital after shooting in Ada

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man was shot in an Ada neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at a home on W 19th St. where police found Christopher Easley, shot. He was flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital.

Easley claimed Christopher Lyda shot him.

Officers found Lyda at a home five blocks away, facedown in the backyard with a pistol to his head, and hand on the trigger but, no gunshot wound.

Lyda was treated for possible overdose. Both men are Chickasaw tribal members, so the F-B-I and Chickasaw Lighthorse police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.