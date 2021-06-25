Texoma Local
Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout

(texas tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol paycheck funds because they walked out to block sweeping new voting restrictions.

The lawsuit filed Friday reflects the tensions that remain more than a month after Democrats staged a late-night quorum break to stop the GOP from passing tougher election laws in Texas.

Abbott has said paychecks shouldn’t be given “to those who quit their job early.”

He has indicated he’ll give lawmakers the chance to reinstate the money once they return for a special session later this summer.

Democrats called the veto unconstitutional overreach and say more than 2,000 jobs are at stake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

