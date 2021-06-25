Jarron “Boomer” Morgan signs with Oklahoma Baptist

KINGSTON, Ok (KXII) -Thursday morning at Kingston High School, Jarron “Boomer” Morgan signed his letter of intent to run track at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Morgan will be joining several of his Kingston teammates at OBU. He said the familiar faces and winning culture are what drew him to the school.

”After talking with some of the students and stuff from over there, just really surrounding myself in that type of environment, a winning environment will be definitely good for me.” said Morgan. “It’s kind of relaxing you know just to just to sign and get to go to the next level and get to go and complete.”

