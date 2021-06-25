No major injuries to the 13 kids in Sherman wreck

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - All 13 kids inside the van that was hit by a red sedan Thursday night on Travis Street and Sam Rayburn Freeway in Sherman do not have any major injuries or broken bones.

Sherman police think alcohol may have been a factor, but right now no one has been arrested.

The driver of the red car is in the hospital right now, as Sherman police think he was drunk when he ran this red light.

James Griffo is a parent of one of the kids in the van and was in shock when he saw the wreckage, and then saw his son taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

“Once I got the phone call I immediately contacted coach C and he told me the location of the accident and when I arrived it was just unbelievable,” James Griffo said.

James Griffo is the father of Jakob Griffo, a football player with the Noble Knights Youth Sports Organization.

The 12 year old was in the middle of the van coming back from football practice in Denison when Police say a red sedan ran a red light and hit them head-on.

He was so shaken up and in so much back pain he thought he was going to die.

“All that emotion that as a parent you don’t want your son or daughter to be hurt or dead or anything like that, so much was going through my head I was just honestly praying to God hopefully my son was okay,”Griffo said.

And those prayers were answered, after being taken away on a stretcher and checked out at the hospital, nothing was broken.

Griffo said Coach C has been calling and checking in on his son.

“He’s been very supportive through this whole situation and with all kids and I really appreciate that,” Griffo said.

Griffo has been a member of the youth organization for 3 years and knows he can always trust the coaches.

Noble Knights Youth Sports Organization is a veteran owned, financed, and run organization that picks up kids from all over North Texas and South Oklahoma to participate in the organization.

“Many of the children that play for us wouldn’t be able to play anywhere else mainly because parent schedule whether they have multiple children some who don’t play or work late or things in that nature so we do a lot of traveling to pick up children,” President of Noble Knights Youth Sports Organization Terrance Thomas said.

The organization was started in 2016 and sticks to Army base values to lead the kids.

“I’m happy to report that all kids are healthy, there were no major injuries on our side and we look to come back even stronger and give these kids all the glory to overcome this milestone,” Thomas said.

When Officers and EMS arrived on scene the driver of that red car was unconscious.

He has severe injuries but none that are life threatening.

Sherman Police said the driver likely will face charges.

