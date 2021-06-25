A van full of children was hit by a sedan that witnesses say ran a red light.

It happened around 9 pm at the intersection of N. Travis Street and N. Sam Rayburn Freeway.

Witnesses say the red sedan went through the intersection after the light turned red and hit the van on the passenger side front bumper. 13 children were in the van which belonged to a youth sports organization.

One child who was riding in the red sedan went to the hospital with a possible broken back.

