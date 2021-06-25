Texoma Local
Van full of children was hit by a Sedan

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A van full of children was hit by a sedan that witnesses say ran a red light.

It happened around 9 pm at the intersection of N. Travis Street and N. Sam Rayburn Freeway.

Witnesses say the red sedan went through the intersection after the light turned red and hit the van on the passenger side front bumper. 13 children were in the van which belonged to a youth sports organization.

One child who was riding in the red sedan went to the hospital with a possible broken back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we continue to gather more information.

