Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Car runs over cow on SH-56 in Southmayd

Driver runs over cow in Southmayd.
Driver runs over cow in Southmayd.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - A driver ran over a cow that was standing in the middle of State Highway 56 in Southmayd around 10 pm Thursday.

It happened on the 20000 block of the highway.

The video was captured by a Southmayd police officer who happened to be driving behind the person who hit the cow.

The police report states there was “major damage to the front of the vehicle.”

The driver and the passenger both sustained minor injuries and airbags deployed on impact.

“A lot of the serious accidents come from trying to avoid the cows and losing control, you hit a tree, or you hit another car,” said Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Harvey Smitherman. “It’s a problem in every county, because the counties usually have all the farmland and have cattle.”

According to a Southmayd city ordinance, large livestock, including cattle have to be kept in an enclosure with walls or fencing at least four feet high and that they have at least 21-thousand seven hundred eighty square feet -- or a half acre--- of pasture to roam.

That’s only if you have one, for every additional large live stock animal they must have one more acre of space per animal to graze.

In Southmayd, it is illegal for a person who owns livestock to let them out of their fenced area.

But when they get loose the owners are on the hook for damages.

“You’re responsible for your cattle, and moreso it’s a civil liability,” Smitherman said. “So even if you don’t face any criminal, you could still face a civil suit.”

Southmayd Police have not determined the owner of the cow. The cow’s body was removed from the roadway and back to the pasture.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haskell Rhodes was left in a ditch Sunday evening after being hit by a pick up while riding his...
Atoka County boy left in ditch after being hit by pick up while riding his 4-wheeler
North Sam Rayburn Freeway
Car hits van full of children in Sherman
All employees still have their job, but moving forward they will work remotely.
Cigna closing Denison facility, switching to remote work
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

All 13 kids in Sherman wreck Thursday night not having any major injuries or broken bones
No major injuries to the 13 kids in Sherman wreck
Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout
The Texas Tribune reports the plaintiffs argue the Trump supporters engaged in political...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
Oklahoma jobless rate drops; new stipend to be available