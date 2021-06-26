Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New video of Capitol riot shows man heckling police

By CNN
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released video from the Department of Justice shows an alleged United States Capitol rioter heckling police with a bullhorn and appearing the spray a substance at them.

The Department of Justice released 12 clips from body cameras and other sources on Friday.

The clips appear to show Sean McHugh of Auburn, California, at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He is charged with eight federal crimes, but has not been indicted or entered a plea.

On Friday, a judge decided McHugh is too dangerous to await trial outside of jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Sam Rayburn Freeway
Car hits van full of children in Sherman
Haskell Rhodes was left in a ditch Sunday evening after being hit by a pick up while riding his...
Atoka County boy left in ditch after being hit by pick up while riding his 4-wheeler
All 13 kids in Sherman wreck Thursday night not having any major injuries or broken bones
No major injuries to the 13 kids in Sherman wreck
The Texas Tribune reports the plaintiffs argue the Trump supporters engaged in political...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
An Oklahoma doctor warned Thursday that an increase in coronavirus cases in the state could be...
Oklahoma doctor warns of rising coronavirus rate in state

Latest News

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
New video from the January 6 Capitol riot shows a man convicted of statutory rape heckling...
GRAPHIC: New video from Capitol riot shows man heckling police
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport