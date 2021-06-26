Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Older actors claim supporting trophies at Daytime Emmys

In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, host Sheryl Underwood speaks...
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, host Sheryl Underwood speaks during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021.(NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marla Adams and Max Gail have won supporting actor trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” The 82-year-old actor accepted at home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her on Friday night.

Gail appeared on stage while socially distanced to accept for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC’s “General Hospital.” It was the 78-year-old actor’s second trophy in the supporting category, having won in 2019.

“Jeopardy!” won as best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards accepted from the show’s set, and dedicated the award to 37-year host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

“He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure,” Richards said in pre-taped remarks. “He believed that ‘Jeopardy!’ was more than just a game show. He loved it because it stood for facts, competition, and the celebration of intelligence.”

Singer Kelly Clarkson won the entertainment talk show trophy for her eponymous show.

“Red Table Talk,” featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield- Norris, won for informative talk show.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS’ “The Talk” presided over the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

