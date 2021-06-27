Aleman celebrates retirement after 36 years of coaching

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -After coaching the Sherman Bearcats Soccer program for the last 36 years, Eufracio “Chico” Aleman decided to retire and was treated to a party to celebrate over at Beatcat Stadium on Saturday morning.

”You know you do something for so long, I’m sure I’ll miss it when school starts,” Aleman said. “But it feels good. It’s been a long ride. I’ve had some great experiences and met some wonderful people that shaped me into who I am.”

The longtime coach was greeted by friends, family, and many of his former players throughout the years. As those same players looked back on their time with Aleman, it was clear he had a positive impact.

”He knew when to joke around with the players but he knew when it was time to get serious,” said Roberto Morales, a 2007 graduate of Sherman. “He definitely made me a better person.”

”A ball of energy, always fired up and joking and having fun,” said Deno Maggi from the class of 2000. “But at the same time teaching us a lot. Some that you didn’t realize at the time.”

