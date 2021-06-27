Texoma Local
Firework Shortage in Texoma

Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday
Firework Shortage in Texoma Ahead of July 4
(Lauren Rangel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Fourth of July and fireworks are inseparable, but this year things may look different, thanks to a state-wide firework shortage.

Just like many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain.

Now, some stands are short of fireworks because of shipping delays from overseas, which means prices are increasing.

While many sellers haven’t been lucky, the staff at Boomtown Fireworks Stand in Whitesboro, located on Highway 377 and Sandusky Road, said they are one of the few that have plenty of fireworks for sale right now.

Nicole Gumpert said she’s grateful that their supplier had enough fireworks to offer during the shortage.

“We have an abundance of them. We’re very well stocked and ready for the season, whereas a lot of stands have not even been able to be open because of the shortage,” said Gumpert. “We’re just lucky enough to have a great relationship with our supplier so we can have a great variety for all the customers, so all the kids will have a great time this year.”

Although Boomtown Fireworks said they have plenty of supplies, they added that they expect business to pick up on July 1st.

