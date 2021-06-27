Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Gainesville holds first ever PRIDE event

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - For the first time ever, residents in Cooke County celebrated PRIDE in Gainesville.

Cooke County is known for being one of the more red areas of Texas but Saturday, a few more colors of the rainbow got the chance to shine.

It’s something some residents didn’t see coming.

“I’m almost shocked that we’re having one, being how conservative this area is,” said Resident Denny Hook. “But it just shows that there’s lots of good people here that are willing to reach out to a lot of people who need to be included.”

Small businesses lined up in tents to sell anything and everything PRIDE.

Members of the LGBTQ+ and allies enjoyed speakers, live music and even food. For resident Rachael Wilkins, it’s an event she couldn’t miss.

“For me personally, this is my first PRIDE. I’ve only lived here in Gainesville for six months, and so just being able to be apart of Gainesville’s first PRIDE and my first PRIDE was just really important to me,” said Wilkins.

Throughout the day, dozens of people showed up wearing rainbow flags and PRIDE t-shirts. Organizers say they were thrilled by the turnout.

“It feels amazing, it really does, today, I just feel like my heart filled up,” said Wilkins. “Yay! I’m just really glad that the turnouts been really good.”

While this may be the first PRIDE event, attendees said it certainly won’t be their last.

