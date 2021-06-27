St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Recognizes Minister

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Denison honored a significant milestone today.

Father Don Perschall celebrated 50 years of ministry.

He has been the Rector at St. Luke’s in Denison for 10 years but has served in other churches across the country.

This morning, Church members, friends, and family gathered to recognize his achievement with a lunch.

Perschall said the five decades of service have flown by for him.

“I can’t believe it’s fifty years already,” said Perschall. “It seems like yesterday I was meeting with the board, and here it is now, fifty years later and in this wonderful community of ours. We have really really really grown to love Denison and all of Texoma.”

He added that he looks forward to continuing to support the community and he hopes to one day retire in it.

