Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Recognizes Minister

Father Don Perschall celebrates 50 years of ministry.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Recognizes Minister
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Recognizes Minister(Lauren Rangel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Denison honored a significant milestone today.

Father Don Perschall celebrated 50 years of ministry.

He has been the Rector at St. Luke’s in Denison for 10 years but has served in other churches across the country.

This morning, Church members, friends, and family gathered to recognize his achievement with a lunch.

Perschall said the five decades of service have flown by for him.

“I can’t believe it’s fifty years already,” said Perschall. “It seems like yesterday I was meeting with the board, and here it is now, fifty years later and in this wonderful community of ours. We have really really really grown to love Denison and all of Texoma.”

He added that he looks forward to continuing to support the community and he hopes to one day retire in it.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver runs over cow in Southmayd.
Driver runs over cow on SH-56 in Southmayd
All 13 kids in Sherman wreck Thursday night not having any major injuries or broken bones
No major injuries to the 13 kids in Sherman wreck
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder...
Man convicted of driving into student runners in Oklahoma
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews at condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Latest News

Firework Shortage in Texoma Ahead of July 4
Firework Shortage in Texoma
For the first time ever, residents in Cooke County celebrated PRIDE in Gainesville.
Gainesville holds first ever PRIDE event
Driver runs over cow in Southmayd.
Driver runs over cow on SH-56 in Southmayd
All 13 kids in Sherman wreck Thursday night not having any major injuries or broken bones
No major injuries to the 13 kids in Sherman wreck