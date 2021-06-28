Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Child flown to area hospital after ATV crash

A child was flown to an area hospital after an ATV crash in Atoka Sunday morning.
A child was flown to an area hospital after an ATV crash in Atoka Sunday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A child was flown to an area hospital after an ATV crash in Atoka Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on West Folsom Road, just south of Caney.

Troopers say an ATV driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling through a pasture when it crashed into a ditch.

His passengers included a 7-year-old girl who was flown to OU Children’s Medical Center with head, and internal injuries.

A 24-year-old woman was also involved in the wreck. She refused treatment at the scene. The driver was not hurt.

The condition of the driver at the time of the crash is under investigation.

