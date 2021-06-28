Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

