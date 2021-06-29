Boil order issued for southwest Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman issued a boil water notice Tuesday for customers in the southwest part of town.

The city said on its website the move is due to a loss of pressure.

The area impacted is along FM 1417 south of US-82 and north of the FM 1417-US 75 interchange.

All water provided by this establishment or business shall be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

To see a detailed map of the area affected, click here:

https://cityofsherman.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=788a32d8271d4143b04b1e7c99a11959

