Bryan County couple out 4K after someone stole wedding dress, car parts and family dog

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Bryan County couple is out nearly 4 thousand dollars, after they say someone broke into their garage and stole several things, including a $2,000 wedding dress.

Kristen Miller and her husband Greggory are in the process of moving to McAlister. When they got back to their home in Mead Monday night, they noticed something odd.

“We realized our garage door was open, he (Miller) walks in notices my box labeled ‘wedding stuff’ was open, and the first thing we noticed was my wedding dress missing,” said Miller.

Her $2,000 wedding dress, gone. But Miller says it’s not about the money.

“Straight up, I’m violated. It’s not right. It’s not easy to come up with the kind of money to do that, to get her that, and somebody just comes in, and takes it?” said Greggory Miller.

The two met while in the service. Greggory, an Army specialist and Oklahoma National Guardsman and Kristen, a private military intelligence officer.

“Our first wedding was nothing, it was cheap and I wanted to give her the wedding she deserved,” Miller said. “We’ve been together for 10 years, somebody just walked off and stole that, it’s not right.”

Now veterans, the couple plans to renew their vows this fall, with or without the dress. Kristen says she just hopes whoever stole it will give it back.

“I’m just lost for words, because they say never try on the first dress but the dress that I picked out, was the first dress and even though we’re married, and we’re just renewing our vows, it was perfect- didn’t have to have any alterations or anything,” Miller said.

Also stolen from their garage, over two thousand dollars in car parts from a parked Camaro and one of the family’s dogs, a Pitbull mix named Nova.

If you have any information on who’s responsible, contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s office.

