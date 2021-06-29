Chase Bank closing Denison branch

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Chase Bank announced they plan to close the Denison branch this fall. What the city has to say about the closure.

Denison Development Alliance wants the community to know that Chase Bank closing downtown isn’t a matter of economy status, but a sign of the times, as most banking has switched to mobile and online banking over in-person banking.

“A lot more mobile deposits, mobile transactions and even mobile loan applications,” said William Myers, Vice President of Business Development for Denison Development Alliance.

Myers said the banking footprint is changing, not just in Denison.

“I think that’s more of what’s at play here than the Denison economy because the Denison economy is at historic levels,” said Myers.

He said while it may be an inconvenience to Denison Chase customers, it could end up being a positive change for downtown.

“I’m excited about seeing opportunities with the redevelopment of the location especially because of D3, the Designing Downtown Denison and the streetscape,” said Myers.

Chase announced they will close the branch this October and consolidate with the downtown Sherman branch. They plan to keep the drive-up ATM open through the lease expiration in August 2022.

“Try to get someone in there that’s even more active than what we have now and maybe can have a better, stronger, more dynamic economic impact on the community as a whole and downtown Denison than Chase has,” said Myers.

Debt collection company ARstrat is still located above the Denison branch.

“We just need to make the best of the situation, work with the property owner, encourage redevelopment of that space. We always hate to see a location go dark, but it does present redevelopment opportunities,” said Myers.

Corporate said all of the Denison branch employees have been offered positions at Chase, primarily at the Sherman branch.

