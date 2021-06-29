Cole excited to continue building Lone Grove Football

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) -Curtis Cole has officially been approved as the new head coach of the Lone Grove football program after a board meeting Monday night.

Cole is heading into his 10th season coaching the Longhorns and had been the team’s defensive coordinator the last three years. Now looking ahead as the leading man, he’s ready to continue improving the program.

”Everyday we talk about building this thing brick by brick,” said Cole. “I think the foundation has been really set here through the last couple years of us just getting better and better. We just got to continue building off that and just building our house brick by brick and it takes everyday to do it.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.